Islamic Da'wah In The Contemporary World

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Author: Dr. Nazir Ahmad Zargar, Title: Islamic Da'wah Discourse and Method, Publication Details: Chahattisgarh: Evincepub Publishing, 2024., Edition: Third Revised Edition , Pages: 297+ i-xx. ISBN: 978-93-5673-906-2. Price: ₹500

Islam is a missionary religion, and

Da'wah

(the call to Islam) is a divine commandment. In common terms,

Da'wah

invites people to Islam. A person who invites people to Islam through a dialogue process is called

Dā'ī. In a broader sense, it connotes an invitation to the

Imān

(Islamic faith) to the prayer or Islamic way of life. The book under review attempts to elucidate the methodological aspect of

Da'wah

in the contemporary era.



The author maintains an academic tone throughout the book and presents Islamic Da'wah as a means to eliminate misrepresentation, misinformation, and misconceptions regarding Islam and its worldview. Therefore, the main objective of this work is to make its readers understand that Da'wah is an attitude that presents the actual teachings of Islam and the real image of Islam, free from division and prejudice. The methodological aspect of this work highlights the role of a Dā'ī in contemporary times. In this context, the book offers a comprehensive approach to Da'wah. The author deals with the communication part of Da'wah methodology, including using social media and modern technologies to propagate the message of Islam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The revised third edition has been improved to a greater extent than early editions; some sections have been edited with great detail. A few portions have been added afresh. The foreword of the revised third edition is written by Prof. S. M. Yunus Gilani, Malaysia. He says,“This work is an invaluable resource for anyone seeking to understand the essence of Islam, its profound teachings, and the wisdom behind its principles. It provides a roadmap for those who are called to the noble task of conveying the message of Islam with wisdom, compassion, and integrity (pp. vi-vii).”

This book is spread over five chapters, excluding a vast introduction, conclusion, appendix, and an epilogue to the protocols. In his detailed introduction, the author draws an outline of the fundamental concepts and basic principles of

Da'wah. He introduces Islam as a peaceful religion and argues that it provides a solution to the problems of mankind.

Furthermore, it discusses the relation of

Da'wah

with communal harmony and mutual co-existence. Similarly, it also analyzes conceptions such as the essences of

Wahy

(revelation) and

Risālah

(prophethood), the dichotomy between rational and revealed knowledge, and characteristics of a

Dā'ī. This section also highlights the historical perspectives of

Da'wah

during the

al-Khilafah al-Rashidah

(Caliphate period) and

Da'wah

in contemporary times from a global context.



Chapter first,

Da'wah

and its significance, delves into the meaning and definition of

Da'wah. The author here focuses on the different dimensions of

Da'wah, such as ways and means, objectives, importance, causes of decadence, language and media of

Da'wah,

and role of

Da'wah

organization. Dr. Zargar is of the view that“the primary aim of a

Da'wah

organization is to unite the disarranged

Ummah

into a unified whole once again (pp. 25-26). The author emphasizes

Da'wah,

both individual and collective

Da'wah

programmes, keeping a view of a particular place's circumstances and social order. He argues that the prophet Muḥammad (SAW) preached the message of Islam both individually and in public. However, he asserts that there must be an organized group of individuals who can understand their responsibilities and perform

Da'wah,

and he substantiates his argument with the

āyat

(verses) of the Qur'ān and

ahadith.

Dr. Zargar points out that the role of an organized group is not merely to perform the activities of

Da'wah

but to play his role in“construction and deconstruction simultaneously” (p. 125).

Read Also Suffering Al-Aqsa & Indifference of Muslims 2-Day International Conference Begins At GCW, M.A. Road

Chapter second, a brief historical survey of the development of

Da'wah

methodology, is through examination and analysis of

Da'wah

from historical perspectives and early methods. The author divides Islamic

Da'wah

into three major historical phases; the initial phase discusses the early Islamic

Da'wah

that started from the mount of Ṣafa and was carried out during the whole time of the prophet Muḥammad (SAW). Dr Zargar believes that Da'wah's scope, significance, and relevance grew gradually and substantiates his claim from the different āyat of the Qur'ān (p. 132-34). The second phase discusses

Da'wah

in the period of

al-Khilāfah al-Rāshidah

as a state responsibility. This phase emphasizes the status of

Da'wah

as an obligatory duty for the rulers and examines scholarly opinions. The third phase elucidates the decline of activities of

Da'wah

at the governmental level and becomes more concerned at individual and collective or group level. However,

Da'wah

continues to remain the duty of a Muslim. The author notes that the most crucial part of this phase is that throughout the first century of Muslims, the activities of

Da'wah

remained peaceful, and no force was used to convert people to Islam (p. 140). The author has quoted many historical events that support the fact that

Da'wah

activities were peaceful. For instance, he evidently discusses how Berke Khan and other Mongols accepted Islam despite terrorizing Muslim lands. Therefore, the events in which Tartars became Muslim have been explicitly considered turning points in Muslim history. The concluding part of this chapter discusses the spread of Islam in India and the major factors responsible for the emergence of Islam. However, this section has been discussed briefly and needs further elaborations to substantiate the claims pertaining to major factors responsible for the spread of Islam in India.

Chapter third, 'the contemporary

Da'wah

movements', discusses four major

Da'wah

organizations in the contemporary era, such as

al-Ikhwān al-Muslimūn,

Tablīghī Jamā'at,

Jamā'at-i-Islāmī

and

Ahl-i-Ḥadīth

movement of India. The chapter's main subject remains in discussing historical settings in which

Da'wah

movements emerged, their ideologies, objectives, approaches, basic principles, contributions, activities, methodologies, and achievements and weaknesses to

Da'wah

activities. For instance, the author states that the founders of

al-Ikhwān al-Muslimūn

have realized that Westernisation is a threat to Islam, which can be countered by returning to the basics of Islam (p. 153). Similarly, the author argues that the purpose of

Jamā'at-i-Islāmī

was to establish a“theo-democratic state” yet to be found (p. 166). Regarding

Tablīghī Jamā'at

the author has made a comprehensive analysis and focused on its major activities and hallmarks, purpose, and methods of

Da'wah. Dr. Zargar is of the opinion that while other

Da'wah

movements focused on producing literature alongside their activities in the field

Da'wah,

the

Tablīghī

Jamā'at

did not consider writing books any of the means of

Da'wah. However, they are very concerned about working in practical fields. Subsequently, a lucid analysis of the

Ahl-i-Ḥadīth

movement of India and other movements has been conducted. Dr. Zargar made mention of

Ahl-i-Ḥadīth

movement in Kashmir and highlighted its role in the reformation as well.

Chapter four is dedicated to the communicational perspectives of

Da'wah

and highlights the basic qualities of a

Dā'ī

and

Mud'ī, such as language, attitude, knowledge, organizational qualities, discipline, and righteousness. Similarly, the fifth chapter of the book focuses on

Da'wah

in the contemporary global society. The author discusses here globalization from the Islamic perspective, post-modern materialistic society, concepts such as the definition of man in Islam, problems of materialism, individualism, and the decline of the West. Dr. Zargar has also highlighted the problems, concerned with

Dā'ī's, the importance of

Ijtihād

in

Da'wah

and education system,

Da'wah

and women, following the law of land, nationalism, and Muslim politics as well. It is pertinent to mention that this work presents a thorough analysis of the contemporary position, aims, and objectives of the Zionist movement, formation of UNO, the establishment of the Kingdom of Israel, and economic institutions and multinational companies to support the causes of Israel are debatable issues discussed in

Da'wah

and the Contemporary Global Society.

In sum, Dr Zargar argues that Islam is indeed the religion of

Da'wah. He asserts that

Da'wah

is the real force behind the success of Islam and Muslims. Therefore, he offers some ways to continue

Da'wah

in the contemporary era, such as inter-religious dialogue, debates, freedom of choice, and essay competitions. The book's appendix is another valuable contribution because it discusses the Jewish protocols, which consist of 24 documents containing the most comprehensive programmes for world subjugation published in 1905. The author's lucid explanations and examination of the protocols expose the aims, purposes, and approaches of Jews to the rest of the people of the world whom they called Gentiles. An epilogue to the protocols traces the need and significance of Islamic

Da'wah

and the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. In sum, the book is a comprehensive guide and a valuable edition in the related field for students and researchers.



The author is a Doctoral Candidate, Comparative Religion, Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir