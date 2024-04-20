Latvia Charges Own Citizen Over Ukraine Sabotage Plot

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian Prosecutor's Office accuses a Latvian national of traveling to Ukraine with the aim of committing an act of sabotage.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Latvian broadcaster LSM .

The hearing of the Ivan Tarabanov case is scheduled in the Riga City Court for June 7.

Prosecutors confirmed to journalists that the suspect is accused of attempting to illegally participate in an armed conflict (on the side of the aggressor state) and traveling for the purpose of terrorism. He is currently in custody.

SBU nabs Russian accomplice for spotting strikes

In January 2022, the accused, not being a soldier with the National Armed Forces of Latvia (NSZ), received an order from“Oleksandra”, a person who is not identified in the criminal proceeding, to commit arson on the territory of Ukraine. Then the man left for Ukraine to execute the attack, which is a violation of Latvian law on the participation of the Latvian Armed Forces in international operations.

The prosecutor's office provided no details of the indictments. The case was investigated by the Latvian State Security Service (VDD) before being forwarded to prosecutors.

VDD is currently probing another criminal case regarding illegal participation in the war in Ukraine. The case was initiated after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and targets a citizen of Latvia who had served in the National Security Service 15 years ago before being dismissed over unauthorized leave. Currently, there is no confirmation that the Latvian law enforcement effectively detained the suspect.

preparing to send first batch of drones to Ukraine – P

Recently, the VDD also reported that inquiries are underway targeting several other persons over their possible illegal participation in the war in Ukraine on the side of the Russian invasion forces.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a certain number of Latvian nationals are fighting on the side of Ukraine, repelling Russian aggression. The first Latvian, killed in action, was Vitaliys Smirnovs, 28. He died near the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, in the early hours of October 1, 2023.

Photo: Freepik stock images