Ankara Welcomes Azerbaijan-Armenia Deal On Return Of 4 Villages

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 20 (KUNA) -- Turkiye has welcomed a recent agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the return of four villages, which have been under occupation for 30 years, to Baku.

"We welcome the agreement reached on 19 April 2024 by the Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Commission on the return of four villages, which have been under occupation for 30 years, to Azerbaijan and on the continuation of the delimitation works," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said this positive development, which has been achieved via direct talks, marks a significant step toward the signing of a final peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Under the agreement, Armenia will return to Azerbaijan the villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Asagi Eskipara, Heyrimli, and Kizilhacili, which it occupied during the First Karabakh War of 1988-1994. (end)

