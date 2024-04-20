Child Dies Of Drowning In Swimming Pool In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, April 20 (Petra) - A 9-year-old child died on Saturday of drowning in a private swimming pool in Sareeh area of Bani Obeid district, in the northern government of Irbid.A security source told the Jordanian News Agency (Petra) today that ambulance and rescue teams in the Civil Defense Directorate responded to an incident in which a Syrian child drowned inside a private swimming pool in Sareeh area, noting that the pool is closed and does not receive citizens.The source added that the ambulance teams evacuated the deceased to King Abdullah University Hospital, while the security apparatus opened an investigation into the incident to find out how the child entered the pool, even though it is closed, and to identify the causes of the accident.