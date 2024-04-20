Sukesh Chandrashekhar Writes To HM Shah Over 'Whatsapp Conversations' With AAP Leaders Including Kejriwal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail, has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking his "intervention" in the ongoing investigation into the Delhi Excise Policy case in connection with which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was recently arrested.

Chandrashekhar, who is a key accused in Rs 200 crore extortion case, has included screenshots of WhatsApp conversations purportedly involving him, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K. Kavitha, former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The chats purportedly detail cash transactions, with amounts coded as "Ghee Tin", each denoting Rs 1 crore, as per Chandrashekhar's complaint.

He claims that the cash was collected by his staff in Hyderabad, following instructions from Kavitha, and subsequently transferred to Delhi and Goa.

He asserts that the conversations provide substantial evidence of the involvement of Kavitha, Jain, and Kejriwal in the transactions.

In his complaint, Chandrashekhar has expressed his willingness to cooperate fully with the investigation and provide additional evidence regarding the "alleged AAP Syndicate, led by Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gahlot, and K. Kavitha".

The complaint seeks urgent cognisance and necessary action by the Home Minister in accordance with the law.