Prime Minister Meets Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler And UAE National Security Adviser


4/20/2024 2:01:12 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh HH Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, currently visiting Qatar.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and a host of regional and international issues of common concern.

