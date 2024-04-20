Prime Minister Meets Abu Dhabi Deputy Ruler And UAE National Security Adviser

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Saturday with the Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates Sheikh HH Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, currently visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries, and a host of regional and international issues of common concern.
MENAFN20042024000063011010ID1108118113
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.