SEXY Photos: Jennifer Lopez Looks Stunning In Monique Lhuillier Cape Gown; Check Out Actress 7 HOT Pics

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez knows how to make a casual outfit look enchanting and a glamorous outfit look, well, goddess-like. She emphasized her royal look with bold
jewelry.
Lopez has been seen wearing her unique street style in recent months, including high-low combos like leggings and a Birkin, Prada sneakers and loose sweatsuits and a pair of extremely wide pants with a Lady Dior purse. But last night, J. Lo wore something a bit less comfy.
The actress-singer-turned-musical-film-director attended the Hispanic Federation Annual Gala on April 18 as a 2024 honoree, dressed by her longtime stylists Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi.
Singer-actress Lopez looked stunning in her form-fitting golden Monique Lhuillier gown and matching cape.
The dress was ruched over the bodice and breast, and it wrapped around her waist, showing a lengthy leg split.
She emphasised her regal appearance with flashy jewellery. Diamond hummingbirds, a current trend in Lopez's art, sat on her teardrop diamond earrings. Her collar, set with teardrop diamonds and gold, was fit for a queen.
The Hispanic Federation Gala honours those who have made a lasting difference in Latino communities nationwide.
Lopez received the Premio Orgullo award for lobbying for Latino concerns during the dinner, which was headed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
