Anshu Secures Olympic Quota, Mansi Falters Out In Semis

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Anshu Malik clinched the Olympic quota in women's 57 kg category after beating Laylokhon Sobirova of Uzbekistan by 11-0 at the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament on Saturday.

World Wrestling Championship silver medalist Anshu won both her bouts by technical superiority in Bishkek.

Mansi Ahlawat faltered at the last hurdle as she missed out on a quota after losing 0-6 to reigning Asian Games Champion in the 62 kg semis.