Freight Traffic Resumed At Two Checkpoints On Ukraine's Border With Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The cross-border movement of freight vehicles has been restored at the checkpoints Shehyni – Medyka and and Krakivets - Korczowa.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform saw.

"According to the information received from the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Poland, today after 09:00 (Kyiv time) the protest rally ended outside the checkpoints Shehyni - Medyka and Krakivets - Korczowa. Border and customs control routine and passage of freight vehicles across the border in both directions are carried out as usual," the report says.

reveals challenges in donating new aid packages to Ukrain

It is noted that as of now, more than 1,700 trucks are waiting to cross into Ukraine outside the said checkpoints. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine appeals to drivers and carriers to take this into account when planning international transportation services.

Highway being built intoward Ukraine border

As reported, Polish farmers planned to block traffic at the Krakivets checkpoint until 9:00 on April 20 and at the Shehyni checkpoint – until 9:00 on April 19.