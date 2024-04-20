Viksit Bharat Ambassador: Participants Hail The Mission, Urge To Make It A ‘People-Powered Movement’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) Viksit Bharat Ambassador meet-up convened in Srinagar on Saturday, saw the participation of more than 300 attendees from diverse backgrounds including writers, start-up owners, working professionals and notable figures from all across Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri addressing the event, gave a comprehensive review of the progress made in the last decade under the Modi government and also outlined the roadmap for Viksit Bharat.

Many participants who attended the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Srinagar meet-up, speaking to IANS, hailed the Centre's mission and vision for putting India on a 'next course of growth' and called for making it a 'people-powered movement'.

Aslam Khan from Kupwara said that it was a great initiative to make the country fully developed by 2047 and said that we all need to put combined and united efforts to achieve this ambitious goal.

Ameena Farooq, representing the Kashmir Writers Association, an NGO, lauded the Centre's vision for achieving Viksit Bharat status by 2047 and said that every individual should become a contributor to it.

Shehla Rashid, a known personality from Jammu and Kashmir, said that Viksit Bharat will connect young entrepreneurs, start-ups, local businesses and thereby lay the foundation for the robust growth of the country, in the next few years.

Vandana, a participant said that Viskit Bharat will realise the dream of 140 crore Indians, by the time the country completes 100 years of Independence in 2047.

Sameen, a resident of Kulgaon made gushing praise for the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission and said that it was a welcome move at a time when 5G has been rolled out and the Digital India is firming up.

“Youth of Kashmir want to be part of this mission and are eager to contribute,” he said and also called for organising such programs in smaller districts, to facilitate greater participation of locals and youth.

Another participant said that the Viksit Bharat mission is a great initiative by the Modi government to make the nation affluent and prosperous.

“Kashmiri youth are enthusiastic about this and are eager to join the mission. We want to see our nation, ahead of global powers by the target,” said another attendee.