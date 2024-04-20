Hanuman Jayanti 2024: Know some boons granted to Maruti by Devas

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hanuman is a central character in the Indian epic, the Ramayana, where he plays a pivotal role in Lord Rama's quest to rescue his wife, Sita, from the demon king, Ravana. Hanuman is worshipped by millions of Hindus worldwide, and he is considered a symbol of courage, devotion, and selflessness. This year Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 23.



The devas, who are the controllers of the affairs of the planets granted several boons to Lord Hanuman who was injured by Indra's weapon Vajra.



No missile can attack Hanuman.

To please Maruti's father Vayu, Indra granted a boon that he cannot be affected even by Indra's thunderbolt and named him Hanuman.

Lord Rama promised Hanuman that as long as the story of Rama's life & adventures (the Ramayana) exists in the world, Hanuman's presence & influence will endure.



Sun God gave Hanuman two Yoga siddhis“laghima” and“garima”, i.e., to be able to attain the smallest or to attain the biggest form.



Kamadeva granted a boon that the sex will not be effective on Hanuman & he would remain a pure Brahmachari that ensures his eternal life.



Kuvera granted him the boon that his mace would not cause Hanuman's death in battles and that he would not become tired in battles.



Hanuman will not die because of Lord Shiva and His weapons.



Vishvakarma gave Hanuman a boon that He would not die with his weapons.



Agni granted a boon to hanuman that he would have immunity from fire. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 23 this year.