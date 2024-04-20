Marwah Studios Institutes The Prestigious 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award For Education'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Marwah Studios, a pioneering institution in the realm of creative enterprises, proudly announces the establishment of the esteemed 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award for Education.' This prestigious accolade aims to recognize and honor individuals who have displayed exemplary excellence in the field of education.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the visionary founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios, made the ground-breaking announcement during a conference convened to launch this distinguished award. Reflecting on the remarkable journey of Marwah Studios spanning over 33 years, Dr. Marwah reminisced about the inception of the studio in 1986 and its subsequent growth into a hub of creativity and innovation within Noida Film City.



Marwah Studios has a rich tradition of instituting national and international awards that celebrate excellence across various domains. Notable among these are the Mahatma Gandhi National Award for Journalism, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee National Award for Promotion of Art & Culture, the Hindi Cinema Rashtriya Samman for Hindi Films, and the Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Award for Working Women.



The inaugural edition of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose National Award for Education is scheduled to take place at Marwah Studios on April 13, 2024. A distinguished governing body comprising former ministers, governors, eminent creative personalities, and seasoned educationists has been convened to meticulously evaluate and select deserving awardees.



This award represents Marwah Studios' unwavering commitment to acknowledging and celebrating individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the realm of education. Through this initiative, Marwah Studios seeks to inspire excellence and innovation in the educational landscape, in alignment with the ethos and vision espoused by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose himself.



