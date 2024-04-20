US Military Denies Conducting Airstrikes In Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 20 (KUNA) -- The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) denied has reports claiming that the American army conducted airstrikes on Iraq.

CENTCOM said in a statement on (X) -formerly known as Twitter- that "the US Central Command was aware of the reports alleging that the United States conducted airstrikes in Iraq."

The statement also confirmed that "those reports were not true, and the United States did not conduct any airstrikes in Iraq."

Iraqi security authorities announced bombardment targeted the military base of Camp (Kalsu) in the province of Babil, Iraq, resulting in three injuries.

The security committee in Babil province mentioned that the base witnessed five explosions as a result of a drone strike on sites belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) there, indicating that the situation was under control at the base. Meanwhile, a team of specialized security personnel arrived at the scene to investigate the incident. (end)

