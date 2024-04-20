ADA University Hosts Sensitization Workshop On AQS Issues For Azerbaijani Media Sector

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

ADA University, Institute of Development and Diplomacy organizeda comprehensive workshop on 19 April, 2024 aimed at sensitizingmembers of the Azerbaijani media sector on issues related toAdvanced Qualifying Systems (AQS), Azernews reports.

The event, held at the university campus, featured esteemedexperts in various fields providing insights and guidance toattendees.

The workshop commenced with a warm welcome and introduction byNargiz Ismayilova, the Specialization Program head at the Instituteof Development and Diplomacy. Participants had the opportunity toacquaint themselves with each other and set the stage for anengaging and informative session.

Inara Yagubova, a presenter researcher at the Institute ofDevelopment and Diplomacy, took the stage to provide an overview ofthe security landscape and threat map of the region. Herpresentation shed light on the complex geopolitical dynamics andsecurity challenges facing Azerbaijan and its neighboringcountries.

Following this, Bethany Banks, an independent expert, delivereda comprehensive session on sanctions and export control regimes,highlighting their implications for national security andinternational relations.

Attendees then participated in an interactive exercise led byBethany Banks, focusing on threat operations and responsestrategies, which facilitated practical learning and skilldevelopment.

Sadiga Mehdiyeva, an environment and security law expert, delvedinto the prevention of illegal conventional advanced weaponstrafficking, providing insights into local legislation andrequirements.

The role of the media in fostering cooperation between theprivate sector and the public was explored in detail by BethanyBanks. She emphasized the importance of media engagement inpromoting transparency, accountability, and responsible reportingon security-related issues.

The workshop concluded with a series of exercises and resourcesshared by Bethany Banks, empowering participants with practicaltools and information to navigate AQS-related topics effectively intheir journalistic endeavors.

In summary, the sensitization workshop organized by ADAUniversity served as a valuable platform for members of theAzerbaijani media sector to gain a deeper understanding of AQSissues and enhance their capacity to report on security mattersaccurately and responsibly. The event underscored the university'scommitment to fostering dialogue, knowledge-sharing, andprofessional development in support of informed public discourseand national security efforts.