Sizing Up The China-Russia 'New Axis'


4/20/2024 2:11:34 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Ina recent post, I tried to warn people about the substantial and growing chance of World War 3. My post was focused on the risk that a war will occur, but it didn't really focus on the risk that the US and its allies will be defeated in that war.

Yes, nuclear weapons are a factor, but there's no certainty they'll be unleashed in WW3, even by the losing side. So yes, there is a chance the US and its allies could be defeated by China and its allies in a major conventional world war.

How big is this chance of defeat? Obviously, factors like training and competence come into play, and these are in favor of the US. Technological sophistication is also important and here as well the developed democracies probably still have at least a small edge over China.

But in World War 2, both skill/experience and technological sophistication slightly favored the Axis over the Allies at the start of the war. Nazi Germany started with the best ground equipment, while Japan had the
best fighter planes
and
torpedoes , and arguably the best aircraft carriers as well.

But over time, massive US and Soviet production of ships, planes, tanks, and materiel ground down the Axis. And as the war progressed, the Allies learned how to fight and improved their technology rapidly, until by the end it was better than what the Axis had.

In a long conventional war, production really matters. And China has, since the turn of the century become by far the world's biggest producer. Even before the current
massive splurge of production , China was the world's largest manufacturer by far, making as much physical stuff as the US and all of Europe combined.

The country's current effort to increase that share even further threatens to make China the“make-everything country” in reality, turning the rest of the world into a de-industrialized hinterland.



If that happens, the democracies' edges in technology and training will prove short-lived, and they will likely lose a long war unless they can very rapidly remember how to make physical goods en masse.

I tried to illustrate the sheer size of the challenge that the US and its allies are facing in another post. It's something we need to be taking very seriously. Anyone who scoffs at industrial policy or the idea of bringing back manufacturing in the US and Europe needs to be able to answer the questions raised by this post, which is republished here:

I wish I didn't have to live through an era of renewed great power conflict. I wish the end of the Cold War had meant that such destructive episodes were forever relegated to the history books.

But unfortunately, those wishes did not come true. The Ukraine war means that the US is now definitely in a long-term Cold War-type struggle with Russia. And the
substantial chance of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan
sometime in the next few years means that there's a high likelihood that the US will also soon be enmeshed in a contest with China as well.

Hopefully neither of these conflicts will result in direct war between great powers (especially because all the great powers now have plenty of nuclear weapons). I am not arguing that we are headed for WW3 here.

But a sequel to the Cold War - a protracted geopolitical struggle in which both sides prepare for the possibility that they might have to fight each other - seems extremely likely at this point. So likely, in fact, that the US can't afford not to plan for it.

That's what the concept of the“War Economy” is about. As
Anduril founder Palmer Luckey says ,“current year is too late to care about current thing.” We began to prepare for a possible conflict with the original Axis several years before WW2 broke out, and in the Cold War we prepared for a WW3 that fortunately never came.

But the US must prepare again now. And that means far more than just spending money on defense;
it means reorganizing the economy
to promote certain industries, build or rebuild certain capacities, and reorganize supply chains.

The scale and nature of the task are determined by the capabilities of the opposition. In WW2, the Axis powers had advanced manufacturing prowess but small populations and a lack of access to fuel. In the Cold War, the Soviet bloc had a lot of fuel and a population similar to the US, but had a small and dysfunctional economy and struggled with advanced manufacturing.

In contrast, a potential“New Axis” of Russia and China would control enormous population, vast fuel resources, advanced manufacturing capabilities and a combined economy of enormous size. Except for the fuel part, this is all just China.

So this post is about how the US and its likely allies stack up against the New Axis in economic terms.

Is there actually a New Axis?

Before we compare the two potential blocs, we should ask whether the New Axis is a real thing.“New Axis” is just a term I made up to refer to the combination of China and Russia (and whatever other allies and fellow travelers they can muster).

The idea that these two powers are de facto allies against the US is based on
the joint statement they released before the Ukraine war . When I use the term“New Axis”, though, people occasionally scoff, arguing that China and Russia have too few common interests and too much mutual suspicion to form any kind of close alliance.

And maybe this is true. So far, China has been reluctant to offer substantial support to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine: Chinese companies, afraid of sanctions,
aren't even investing much in Russia .

