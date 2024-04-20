Sizing Up The China-Russia 'New Axis'

But it's worth remembering that the original Axis wasn't that close of an alliance either. Germany and Japan

signed

some

agreements

and both fought against the US, but they didn't work together much at all during the war.

They also didn't team up against the USSR - Japan

signed a non-aggression pact with the Soviets

(which the Soviets themselves broke only in the very last days of the war), and notably failed to come to Germany's aid in Operation Barbarossa.

In order to be comparable to the original Axis, a New Axis of Russia and China wouldn't even have to work together militarily or give each other arms. Russia would have to sell China fuel, but other than that, they really could just ignore each other and focus on fighting the US and its allies in separate theaters.

Even in this“minimal New Axis” case, the US and its allies have to prepare to oppose both Russia and China at the same time. As long as Russia and China don't fight each other and Russia provides China with fuel, they

might as well

be allies in the new Cold War.

To size up the two blocs, we have to assign countries to them, and this is highly speculative. Even in WW2, the final composition of the Allies wasn't determined until Hitler invaded the USSR; indeed, during the early days of the conflict, it looked as if the USSR might even

join the Nazis , or at least sit things out. So there's a lot of guesswork here.

On the New Axis side, I'm just going to include China and Russia. North Korea is also included but it's very small and really all it can do is fight South Korea, so I'll ignore it. Then there are a couple of wild cards like Pakistan and Iran, but these have generally low capabilities and little reason to get involved with a global great-power conflict, so I'll leave them out too.

The harder question is which countries would be on the US' side in this new Cold War. Putin's invasion of Ukraine has united most of Europe against Russia and deepened transatlantic cooperation, which puts a lot of people and GDP and manufacturing capacity in the US' corner. And Japan will

likely be the US' main partner

in a conflict with China over Taiwan.

So I'll include the EU, the UK, and Japan in the“New Allies.” I'll leave out South Korea, assuming it will be tied down by North Korea. I'll also leave out some smaller countries like Canada and Australia that would almost certainly be part of the New Allies; this is at least partially balanced by the fact that some EU countries like Hungary wouldn't really cooperate.

The really big wild card here is India, which has a huge population and a reasonably hefty economy. The USSR was India's protector during the Cold War and much of India's military equipment still comes from Russia (though this is

starting to shift ). So India can't be expected to enter into any conflict against Russia.

But China is a very different matter. China is India's main military threat, and the two countries have

come to blows recently

over a disputed border. They are also rivals for influence in the Indo-Pacific region. This is why India has

joined the Quad , forging a loose quasi-alliance with the US, Japan and Australia whose purpose is obviously to hedge against China.

Thus, because India's status is still pretty uncertain, I'll do two comparisons: one with just the New Allies of the US, EU, UK and Japan, and one with the New Allies + India.

Because of the uncertain nature of the coalitions (and because of my omission of smaller coalition partners on both sides), these comparisons should be taken as rough and indicative rather than definitive. All numbers are the most recent available.

“Quantity has a quality all its own.” – Joseph Stalin

First, let's just talk about population. Obviously, that's only one input to national power, but it's worth looking at anyway:

What this chart really just shows is that China and India are really, really, really big compared to every other country, and even compared to the EU. That's a fact worth remembering.

Now let's look at GDP. GDP is important for military strength because unless you're operating a command economy, you have to pay for your army somehow, and GDP determines the available tax revenue.



There's a debate

as to whether it's more appropriate to use nominal GDP or purchasing power parity-adjusted GDP in these comparisons. So I'll just sidestep that debate by showing both, because they really don't tell that different of a story:

Source: IMF

Source: IMF

Numbers here are in millions of dollars.

The basic story here is that the New Allies have a substantially higher GDP than the New Axis, with or without India on board. The difference is a bit narrowed when we use PPP, to a ratio of 1.7 instead of 2.3 (without India). The other thing we see from this comparison is that in economic terms as well as population, the New Axis is mostly just China.

Of course, we could expect these figures to change in the result of a war, as a result of sanctions, disruptions to supply chains, financial market changes, war production, and a variety of other things. So this is just an indicative measure of where we stand.

But anyway, paying for your army is one thing, but if your alliance can't actually make the things you need to fight a war, then having a bunch of dollars is not so useful. Modern warfare requires making a lot of stuff - missiles, drones, ships, tanks, trucks, ammo, and so on.

So manufacturing output is probably important, above and beyond simple GDP; when a war rolls around, dollars that come from tourism, or from selling fancy wine, are going to be of less use than dollars of factory output. Anyway, here's the comparison, again in millions of dollars:

Source: World Bank

Here we see it's a much closer-run thing. India doesn't manufacture a ton, so with or without India, the New Allies just barely out-manufacture the New Axis.

The reason, as before, is China. As Damien Ma says, China has become the“make everything country .” Before the turn of the century, a very large percent of the manufacturing in the world, in terms of value, was done in the old industrialized economies of the US, Europe, and Japan.

But in the last 20 years, China has emerged as a second center of manufacturing that rivals all of the old industrialized nations

combined. On some deep level, I suspect this shift is why we're seeing the revival of great-power conflict.

What this means is that while Russia itself can't manufacture the materiel for a protracted local conflict with Europe, China can manufacture enough to sustain both itself and Russia in a conflict between the two blocs I'm envisioning here.

“The North can make a steam engine, locomotive, or railway car; hardly a yard of cloth or pair of shoes can you make.” – William T. Sherman

The manufacturing comparison in the previous section was pretty broad; the total value-added figure leaves out lots of important stuff. It doesn't tell us how technologically advanced a country's weapons systems are. It doesn't tell us what percent of manufacturing capacity could be repurposed to military uses.

And most importantly, it doesn't show how complete a country's supply chains are. If you go into a war with manufacturing companies that depend on the enemy countries for critical components, it doesn't matter how much value-added you produce in peacetime - your factories will grind to a halt.

Value added is calculated on the margin, in peacetime, while wartime manufacturing capability is

inframarginal

- it's the amount you can make after wrenching changes close you off to your peacetime supply chains.

During the early Covid pandemic, the US

painfully rediscovered this principle

when it found itself unable to make enough masks, Covid tests, or ventilators. But later in the pandemic, the US had the advanced biotech supply chains to pump out huge amounts of mRNA vaccines, while

China was the one to struggle .

Thus, it's very hard to tell which supply chain pieces will end up being the choke points in a conflict. This is why the Biden administration is

working feverishly

on this problem, and I'm sure the Chinese authorities are doing the same. But there are a few things we can probably predict will be important.

First, fuel. (At this point I'll stop doing the stacked bar charts and just show a map.) We can see that both of the posited blocs would have ample access to oil:

Coal is a similar story

- China and Russia have plenty, but so do the US and Australia. Gas is also

roughly similar .

So, on paper, both blocs have enough fossil fuels. For the New Axis, the question would mainly be whether Russia can get enough oil and gas to China - it would involve either moving a lot of tankers through potentially contested waters or building a ton of very expensive difficult pipelines across the vast expanses of Eurasia. Of course, the US would face a similar problem getting oil, coal and gas to its allies in Europe and Asia.

To be sure, fossil fuels aren't the only type of energy out there; there's also renewables. Carting around the energy from renewables requires a lot of batteries (and maybe some electrolyzers), which requires a lot of minerals.

David Roberts has

a good breakdown of mineral requirements

for alternative energy, with some good charts showing where the minerals are located. Graphite and rare earths are concentrated in China, while cobalt and platinum are concentrated in Africa:

Source: Volts , IEA