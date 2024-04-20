PM Kobakhidze, EIB S Caucasus Head Discuss“Positive Dynamics” Of Georgian Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Friday discussed“positive dynamics” of the country's economic growth andmacroeconomic trends with Maciej Czura, the Head of the EuropeanInvestment Bank's Regional Representation for the South Caucasus, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The officials emphasised“successful” cooperation between theGovernment and the EIB as a“leading financial institution”, theGovernment Administration said.

The meeting also highlighted the role of EIB-financed andongoing investment projects for development of infrastructure ofthe country, noting the importance of the current East-West Highwayproject.

The head of the Georgian Government thanked Czura for hissupport and noted the Government“values the fruitful cooperation”with the EIB.

He also expressed hope the EIB would continue to support Georgiain financing investment projects in priority areas for thecountry.

The EIB has invested €1.6 billion in investment projects, theAdministration said.