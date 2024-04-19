324 Cases Of Crime Against Women Registered In Srinagar Since 2019

According to the official figures available here, under the Crime against Women (CAW) head, at least 324 cases of crime against women have been registered in district Srinagar from 2019 to January-31-2024 including one dowry case in the year 2022.

This information was revealed by the Public Information Officer (PIO) in a reply to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by the activist M.M Shuja.

According to the official figures, in the past more than five years, the highest number of cases registered under the Crime Against Women (CAW) head in Srinagar was in the year 2023 wherein at least 113 such cases have been registered.

Similarly, the lowest numbers of such cases in the region were registered in the year 2021.

The official figures reveal that in the year 2019 at least 48 cases of crime against women were registered in Srinagar under the crime head CAW followed by 47 cases in 2020. In the year 2021, at least 41 such cases registered in the region followed by 70 cases in 2022 and 113 in 2023.

It further reveals that in the first month of 2024; at least five cases of crime against women were registered in Srinagar under the crime head CAW.

