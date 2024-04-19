Pence: Putin Will Wage War On NATO If Ukraine Loses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence believes that American troops will have no choice but to fight Russian invaders in Europe if Vladimir Putin defeats Ukraine.

He stated this at an event hosted by the German Marshall Fund of the United States, a think tank, Ukrinform reports, citing Politico .

Pence called on the U.S. Congress to approve additional funding for military aid to Ukraine.

If Putin defeats Ukraine, "I have no doubt in my mind the time would come that he would cross the border [into Europe], that our men and women in uniform would have to fight," Pence said.

According to him, the Americans will have to fight under Article 5 of the NATO Treaty, under which an attack on one member is an attack on all.

"Number two, I think it would not be long before we [see] action in the Taiwan Strait or somewhere in the South China Sea," he added.

On April 15, House Speaker Mike Johnson presented separate U.S. aid plans for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan. According to him, this initiative is based on the foreign funding bill passed by the U.S. Senate in February, but divides it into four separate documents.

U.S. Congress unveiled foreign aid bills on April 17.

The House of Representatives is due to consider the foreign aid bills on Saturday, April 20.