Weather Update: Rain, Hailstorm Hit Parts Of Punjab And Haryana. IMD Issues Alert For Next 24 Hours

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The weather in parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday turned gusty after medium to heavy rain and hailstorm hit some parts of the regions in the evening hail storm was witnessed at Panchkula, Kurukshetra, parts of Ambala and Pundri in Kaithal district. Some places in Ambala, Panchkula, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Kaithal witnessed light to moderate rain Meteorological department had earlier issued an orange alert for Punjab and Haryana and predicted hailstorm and gusty winds. As per weatherman, Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana may witness similar weather conditions tomorrow Read | RBI MPC Minutes: Price stability to set foundation of high growth, food inflation risk elevated; 5 key highlightsThe IMD said isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) very likely over Punjab during 19th-22nd; Haryana-Chandigarh on April 19 and 21; West Rajasthan on April 19 and 22; East Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh on April 19 as Western Disturbance lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood with trough aloft in middle and upper tropospheric westerlies roughly along Long. 65°E to the north of Lat. 22°N weather department further said isolated light rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely to hit Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from April 19 to April 22 and Konkan and
Goa from April 19 to April 21, 2024 Read | Wipro Q4 Results: Large TCV up 9.5% YoY, dividend declared; 5 key highlightsMeanwhile, the national capital Delhi on Friday recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average is the highest-recorded maximum temperature in the national capital in the ongoing summer season, the IMD said relative humidity oscillated between 27% and 69%.The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 39 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively's Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature 40.3 degrees Celsius on Friday.
MENAFN19042024007365015876ID1108116650
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.