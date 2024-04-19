Iranian Officials: Air Defense Systems Fired At Suspicious Object

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) After reports emerged from several Iranian media outlets regarding the explosions heard in Isfahan, a senior Iranian army commander in Isfahan stated that the sound of explosions was caused by the firing of air defense systems at a suspicious object.

According to IRNA, Siavosh Mihandoust, the commander of the Iranian army in Isfahan, said:“The sound heard was related to the firing of Isfahan's air defense at a suspicious object, and we have not suffered any damage or incident.”

This comes as after the morning explosions in Isfahan, American media, citing sources, reported that Israel had attacked targets in Iran.

The American news outlet ABC, citing an unnamed US official, announced that Israeli missiles had hit facilities in Iran.

According to reports, Iranian authorities claimed that drones were shot down and there was no evidence of a missile attack.

Hossein Delirian, spokesman for Iran's National Virtual Space Center, wrote on social media that reports from American media about Israel's attack on Iran were exaggerated.

These events unfolded after Iran's extensive missile and drone attacks on Israel on Saturday night, with the latter threatening to retaliate against these attacks by Iran.

