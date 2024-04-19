Next Practices Group Takes Stake In Williams Nicolson

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Next Practices Group (NPG), an investor in founder-led data, technology and communications companies, has made its first investment outside North America, in strategic communications and change management firm Williams Nicolson.



The group has taken a minority stake in 17-strong Williams Nicolson, which was set up at the start of 2021 by former Portland partner and Porta CEO Steffan Williams (pictured, left) and former Newgate partner Louise Nicolson (right).



NPG, which is headquartered in Austin, Texas, was set up three years ago and is led by managing partner and former Ketchum and Omnicom leader David Gallagher , and chair Bob Pearson, CEO of marketing communications agency The Bliss Group.



Other NPG firms include healthcare specialist Fuse Health in Canada, digital marketing shop Matchfire and reputation management firm Next Solutions Group.



Pearson said:“NPG helps talented founders flourish. We are a team of 275 people known for creating new models, disrupting old ones and being intensely dissatisfied with the status quo. Williams Nicolson has built a remarkable business that combines powerful data insights, with world class counsel, to unlock client potential. Their combination of strategy and technology is exactly what we were looking for.”



Nicolson added:“We quickly realised NPG's approach to fostering growth and unlocking innovation is very special. We've worked alongside our new colleagues since last year and already experienced significant benefits. Our teams are collaborating to deliver international campaigns and build brand new data platforms to help our clients develop and defend their reputations. This partnership will be a catalyst for scale and opportunity, and we can't wait for what's to come.”

