Incessant Rains Pummel Kashmir Valley

Several higher reaches including Sadhna Top, Pir Ki Gali, Zo-jila, Sinthan Top, Razdan Pass and Tulail in Gurez received fresh snowfall while the plains including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir, were lashed by the intermittent rainfall.

Although the weather conditions are expected to improve gradually from Friday night, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khan said that the possibility of rains at scattered places on April 20 cannot be ruled out.

From April 21-25, he said the weather is expected to remain generally dry while the possibility of afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places can't be ruled out.

However, he said that from April 26-27, the weather would remain generally cloudy while light rain with thunder is expected at many places during the period.

With the plummeting of the mercury, the chilly winter conditions prevailed yet again across the valley.

Compared to 17.7 degree Celsius yesterday, Srinagar has today recorded a maximum temperature of 15.5 degree Celsius today, an official in the Meteorological department said, adding that Qazigund also recorded a maximum temperature of 13.6 degree Celsius compared to 15.5 degree Celsius yesterday.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 11.8 degree Celsius compared to 12.5 degree Celsius yesterday while 13.0 degree Celsius was recorded in Kupwara compared to yesterday's 14.5 degree Celsius.

The data shows that most parts of the valley recorded a further dip in the mercury today compared to yesterday.

Moreover, the MeT department has issued an advisory, asking the farmers to resume farm operations after April 21st. Temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches during 19th April is also expected, it reads, adding that temporary water logging in few low lying areas may be witnessed as well.

General public are advised not to venture out near streams, Nallahs and other water bodies during the next 2-3 days, the advisory reads, adding that there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places during 18th and 19th April.



Woman Dies In House Collapse

A 50-year-old woman died after her mud house collapsed due to a mudslide in Kokernag belt of South Kashmir on Friday.

An official said that a mudslide, caused by incessant rains at Takiya Magam, Kokernag, damaged a Kotha belonging to Abdul Hamid, son of Abdul Rehman Ahanger.

During the incident, his wife Saleema Begum was trapped under the debris and sustained injuries.

She was subsequently taken to GMC Anantnag for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries, the official said.

National Highway Closed

Meanwhile, Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir valley with the outside world, was blocked due to mudslides at Mehad, Ramban and shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather, Banihal, officials said.

Earlier the thoroughfare was partially restored for traffic and stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal were cleared. However, mudslides at Mehad, Ramban and shooting stones at Kishtwari Pather, Banihal again blocked the highway which remained shut for the better part of the day.

In the morning of Friday, the highway was blocked due to landslide at Gangroo in Ramban.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Kashmir Valley's Shopian district with twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, remained closed and shall remain closed“till further notice” following fresh snowfall, officials said.



