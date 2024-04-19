Azerbaijan's Human Rights Commissioner Receives Azerbaijani Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic ofAzerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, received the citizens at the Office ofthe Ombudsman, Azernews reports.

Each citizen was heard individually, given legal advice, andsome appeals were provided on the spot. It was said that therelevant state institutions will be addressed to resolve theproblems mentioned in the citizens' appeals.

During the reception, information was also given about the 916Call Centre operating 24/7 in the Ombudsman Office and other meansof appeal in order to process citizens' appeals in a more efficientand flexible manner.