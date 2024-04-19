Woman's Body Recovered From Rubble Of High-Rise Building In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a woman's body has been recovered from under the rubble of a high-rise building damaged by a Russian missile strike.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In total, according to preliminary reports, seven people were killed in the attack on the region, including two children.
Thirty-four people were injured, including a child.
The rescue operation is ongoing.
In the early morning hours of Friday, April 19, the Dnipropetrovsk region was hit by massive Russian missile strikes. April 20 was declared a day of mourning for those killed by Russian strikes in Dnipro.
Photo credit: State Emergency Service / Facebook
