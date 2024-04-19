Washington Sanctions Zionist Organization Leader Over Violence Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 19 (KUNA) -- The US State Department on Friday imposed sanctions on Benzion Gopstein, founder and leader of the extremist Zionist organization Lehava for involvement in devastating acts of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that Lehava organization members participated in vandalism acts of violence affecting the West Bank.

Miller pointed out that the Lehava members were involved under Gopstein's leadership in acts of violence and threats against Palestinians, which usually targeted sensitive or troubled areas.

In parallel with the State Department's measures, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the two entities, Mount Galilee Fund, and Shalom Asiraich, for their role in organizing fundraising campaigns on behalf of two American extremists who participated in violent activities.

Miller stressed Washington's deep concern about the recent escalation of violence in the West Bank.

He called on the Israeli occupation entity to take all appropriate measures to prevent attacks launched by violent extremist settlers and to hold those responsible accountable. He also highlighted that the United States will not hesitate to take additional steps to enhance accountability if necessary.

The Lehava organization is considered part of a growing extremist religious movement that forms the political bloc of religious Zionism, which won six seats in the parliamentary elections in the Israeli occupation entity last March. (end)

