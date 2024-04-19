Egyptians Sell Citrus In Brazil

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Egyptian companies are interested in Brazil's citrus market. A group of companies from the Arab country exhibited at Fruit Attraction , one of the world's leading fruit and vegetable trade shows that had its first edition in São Paulo earlier this week, from April 16 to 18.

Stand of Agreen at Fruit Attraction

Two of the Egyptian companies participating was Agreen – Green Egypt Co. for Agricultural Investment, which already caters to the Brazilian market, and Orange Co. for Agricultural Crops, which exhibited with an eye on starting selling to the Latin American country.

Agreen Export Manager Mohamed Tahon said the company is the biggest grower and exporter of citrus in Egypt and the Middle East.“We export to more than 55 countries,” he told ANBA. Brazil is one the buyers.“Last year we exported 100 containers to Brazil's market,” said Tahon.

Agreen participated in Fruit Attraction to meet its Brazilian clients and strengthen its relationship with them.“And to meet new clients, too,” said Tahon. The manger said they met about 40 clients during the show, 23 of them new.

The company didn't made any deals during the show but expects some sales to take place as a result of meetings in the event.“The Brazilian market is very interesting for us because it's a big market and they like our Egyptian citrus, said Tahon.

Orange: First event in Brazil

Orange: Citrus experts





Orange still doesn't export to Brazil and joined the show to break into the market. The company sells fruits like grapes, pomegranates, oranges, mandarins and lemons, and vegetables like onions to various markets across the world.“We want to sale mandarins and oranges to Brazil, particularly São Paulo,” managing director Ammar Salam told ANBA.

The participation in Fruit Attraction was the kickoff of the company's relationship with Brazil. Salam says that the company chose the show as it had previously participated in its installment in Madri, Spain, and it already knew how the Brazilian market worked.“We want to penetrate the Brazilian market, and this was an opportunity to explore it,” said Salam. The director says the fair brought results and some sales.“Brazil's is a promising market,” he says.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Fruit Attraction

