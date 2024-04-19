IPL 2024: CSK's Ravindra Jadeja And MS Dhoni Shine As CSK Sets Strong Total Against LSG

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an electrifying IPL 2024 encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Chennai Super Kings showcased their batting prowess, posting a formidable 176 for 6 against Lucknow Super Giants. Ravindra Jadeja's well-crafted fifty, coupled with MS Dhoni's explosive cameo, propelled CSK to a commanding total.

The highlight of the innings came in the 19th over when MS Dhoni, with his trademark finesse, executed a never-seen-before six by scooping Mohsin Khan right over the wicketkeeper's head. It was a moment of sheer brilliance from the veteran cricketer.

Earlier, LSG captain KL Rahul's decision to bowl first after winning the toss seemed strategic. However, CSK's resilience was evident as they brought in Rizvi as an impact player after losing four wickets within 12 overs. Despite Krunal Pandya's commendable bowling effort for LSG, CSK managed to maintain their momentum.

In the final over, MS Dhoni's onslaught against Yash Thakur yielded two fours and a six, contributing significantly to CSK's total of 19 runs in the over. Dhoni's unbeaten 28 off just 9 deliveries, boasting a strike rate of 311.11, added crucial runs to the scoreboard. Additionally, Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 57 off 40 deliveries played a pivotal role in CSK's strong batting display.

With a challenging target set, the stage is set for an enthralling contest as CSK aims to defend their total against LSG.