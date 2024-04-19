Gurugram: Strict Action To Be Taken Against Officers Absent During Election Duty

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 19 (IANS) District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Friday that if any officer remains absent or makes any kind of recommendation for a reduction in duty during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections then strict action will be taken under Section 134A of the Public Representation Act and Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

He gave necessary instructions to the officers after the completion of the first randomisation process of the polling staff on Friday in Gurugram.

He said that under the randomisation process, the duties of officers and employees of various departments as polling staff are determined at the time of elections as per the rules of the Election Commission of India.

"Around 1270 booths have been made in the district in view of the Lok Sabha elections on May 25. To conduct the elections fairly and peacefully at all the booths, under the randomisation process, 1270 polling parties have been put on duty and 636 polling parties have been kept in reserve. Each party will have four members," Yadav said

He said that while assigning duties, special care has been taken that during the elections, the polling staff employee should not be assigned duty in his home block but would be assigned to other blocks.