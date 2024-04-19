(MENAFN- Baystreet) Vail Slides on Ski Metrics for '24
American Water Positive on VETS 5 Star Designation
Albany International Down on Opening Korean Facility
Procter & Gamble Misses Quarterly Sales Estimates
Department Store Chain Nordstrom Considers Going Private Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, April 19, 2024
Lakeland Gains on Q1 Results
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) the parent company of Lakeland Bank reported net income of $19.8 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.30 for the three months ended March 31, 2024 compared to net income of $19.8 million and diluted EPS of $0.30 for the three months ended March 31, 2023. For the first quarter of 2024, annualized return on average assets was 0.73%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.79% and annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 8.91%.
CEO Thomas Shara commented on the quarterly financial results, "Despite the uncertain economic environment, we are pleased with our results and our continued outstanding asset quality. I want to thank all of the Lakeland associates for their continued incredible contributions and unwavering customer support."
In the first quarter of 2024 a benefit for credit losses of $2.7 million was recorded resulting primarily from a $2.9 million recovery on Signature Bank subordinated debt previously charged off partially offset by a $239,000 provision for credit losses on loans.
First-quarter 2024 results continue to be impacted by the increased market rate environment. Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2024 decreased six basis points to 2.46% from 2.52% in the prior quarter and decreased 61 basis points from 3.07% in the first quarter of 2023.
LBAI shares took on 28 cents, or 2.5%, to $11.64.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN19042024000212011056ID1108115686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.