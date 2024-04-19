Ukrainian President Visits Command Post Near Chasiv Yar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited a command post of the 41st Mechanized Brigade defending the town of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The head of state announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I visited one of the 41st Mechanized Brigade's command posts, which is defending Chasiv Yar. I spoke with the soldiers and received a briefing from the commander on the operational situation in the brigade's area of responsibility as well as the construction of defensive lines. I presented the defenders with awards," Zelensky wrote.

He thanked the soldiers and presented them with awards.

Video: Official Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine

"I thank them for fighting for Ukraine, the Ukrainian Donbas, all of our people, and Ukraine's life, which must overcome the ruins brought about by Russia. I am proud of our brave warriors," Zelensky said.

Zelensky is on a working visit to the Donetsk region on Friday. During the trip, he visited Ukrainian defenders who are undergoing treatment in the medical company of the 95th Air Assault Brigade.

Zelensky inspects construction of fortifications in Donetsk region

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine