(WATCH) Pakistani Actress Mareeha Safdar Calls Nargis Fakhri RUDE And Jealous; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistani actors have frequently visited India to work in Bollywood.
Most of their experiences have been positive,
and
they have
all spoken highly of the Indian community.
Mareeha Safdar, a native Pakistani actress, also moved to India to work on the film Housefull 3 with industry
heavyweights
such as Akshay Kumar and Boman Irani.
In a recent interview, the actress discussed her experience working in Bollywood and even called out actress Nargis Fakhri for her harsh behaviour.
Mareeha Safdar is well-known in Lollywood for her professionalism.
The actress graduated from the
Acting School
of
London and returned to Pakistan to pursue her hobbies of modelling and acting.
Mareeha has appeared in several dramas, including Tamasha and Kaisi Aurat Hoon Main.
Mareeha Safdar on working with Indian actors:
Mareeha Safdar describes her experience working on Housefull 3. Mareeha recently featured on Samaa
TV's
famous show Gup Shab, where she discussed her experience working with Bollywood celebrities in Housefull 3.
She
praised the Indian actors, calling them highly professional.
She claimed that all of the
stars on the shoot were
really
kind and sweet to her, particularly Akshay Kumar and Boman Irani.
In her words:
"All the Indian actors are super professional and ahead of us for a reason. I had good camaraderie with all the actors, including Lisa, Jacqueline Fernandes and Buman Irani. All of them were super friendly except Nargis Fakhri. Akshay was nice, he
was a sweetheart."
Mareeha Safdar calls out Nargis
Fakhri's
rude behaviour towards
newcomers
Mareeha's
honest words exposed a brewing conflict on set. While she bonded with Liza and Jacqueline, her relationship with Nargis was far from pleasant. Mareeha hinted at
Nargis'
jealously
of her, especially when the other cast members expressed affection for the Pakistani beauty. Mareeha, a newbie, bore the brunt of
Nargis'
animosity, making the tension evident.
"Nargis Fakhri was
thinking too much
of herself,
wasn't
getting along with us and was kind of jealous too, she
was probably thinking
from
where this girl (Mareehaa) has come, she
was being rude and jealous towards me."
