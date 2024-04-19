LS Polls: Assam Records 70.65 Pc Voting Till 5 Pm; 69.91 Pc Turnout In Meghalaya

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 19 (IANS) Assam has recorded 70.65 per cent voter turnout till 5 p.m. on Friday, officials said. Five Lok Sabha seats in Assam -- Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Kaziranga, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur -- went to the polls in the first phase.

The highest turnout -- 76.20 per cent -- was recorded in the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat witnessed second highest voter turnout of 70.65 per cent in the state.

Among these seats, Jorhat is set to witness an interesting contest between Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and incumbent BJP MP Topon Kumar Gogoi.

In Dibrugarh, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is contesting against United Opposition Forum candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya recorded 69.91 per cent voter turnout till 5 p.m., as per the data provided by the Election Commission.

Shillong Lok Sabha seat recorded a voter turnout of 70.26 per cent, while in Tura Lok Sabha seat, the turnout was 69.31 per cent.

Both Lok Sabha seats in the hill state went to the polls in the first phase of the general election.