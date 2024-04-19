Communicvations Minister: We Have Not Observed Any Efforts To Approach Our Skies During Past Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 19 (Petra)-- Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaideen said that ""Maintaining national security and public safety is our top priority. We want to keep our borders unbroken and our sovereignty over our land, airspace, and sea unaffected by anything that has happened or is happening."Mubaideen added regarding the effect of the Iranian-Israeli escalation on the Jordanian scene, during a telephone interview with Al Mamlaka TV on Friday, "We have been clear, we will not allow it to be a battlefield for anyone," he continued, "We are monitoring the situation closely, and we have not detected any attempts to approach our skies during the past hours." This gives us hope and comfort. "This is a consistent Jordanian position, and it needs to be addressed for everyone to know."As we stated a few days ago, the air sorties conducted by the Royal Jordanian Air Force are precautionary and will continue in accordance with the circumstances and data estimated by the Jordan Armed Forces. He said that everything is going according to plan and that there is nothing to be concerned about in the regularity of daily life and the work process."We are in constant contact with the media and provide them with current information," Mubaideen said, expressing his wish for everyone to refrain from spreading rumors. Regarding the aerial sorties, the armed forces released two comments. The government also took this action. We want Jordanians to know that all we do is work to protect national security as well as individual citizen security.""We are urging, first, continuously, and permanently for a ceasefire, and this brutal aggression against our people in Gaza must end. We also must work to facilitate the entry of aid permanently and adequately, and we are working," Mubaideen said in response to a question regarding the acceleration of Jordanian aid to Gaza over the past few weeks. With hundreds of trucks and dozens of planes delivered by Jordan, we aim to keep lending a helping hand to families and brothers in Palestine in this way. We were able to bring in over 280 food relief trucks in less than two weeks. There has to be more international pressure used in this regard. In addition to political pressure to halt the war on Gaza.