Goa Congress Slams Govt Over Electrocution Of Electricity Staff

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 19 (IANS) Congress North Goa Lok Sabha candidate and former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap on Friday slammed the BJP government over the death of Electricity Department staffer Manoj Zambaulikar due to electrocution while on duty.

“Almost 71 Humans and 30 animals have died in the last five years due to electrocution. Power Minister Sudin Dhavlikar must resign now taking moral responsibility,” Ramakant Khalap said.

He said that the power Minister Sudin Dhavlikar had informed the Assembly that the Goa government spent 12 thousand crores on improvisation of power transmission and distribution system in Goa in the last 5 years.

“Even after spending such a huge amount, deaths continue and people face a power crisis. It is loud and clear that the priority of the BJP government is only on incurring huge expenditures with an eye on 'Mission Total Commission'. In reality, nothing happens on the ground,” he said.

He said that there is a complete collapse of Power Infrastructure in Goa.

“Government has miserably failed to recover huge dues running into multiple crores from Industrialists, Commercial Establishments and Government Departments. However, the government is quick to disconnect domestic connections of poor people if they default for even 500 rupees for two months,” he said.

He said that the time has come to free Goa from the most“insensitive”,“irresponsible” and“corrupt” BJP government.

“Let us all teach them a permanent lesson for their negligence towards providing safety and security to government staff while on duty,” Khalap said.