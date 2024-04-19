Church Of Scientology Nashville Recognizes The Indelible Spirit Of Volunteerism

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Tennessee, Nashville, 19th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , As Volunteer Recognition Day approaches on April 20, the Church of Scientology acknowledges the invaluable contributions of volunteers worldwide, contributions that cannot be forgotten or overlooked.

In commemoration of this day, the Church of Scientology is extending its heartfelt gratitude to all volunteers who selflessly devote their time and efforts to helping others and making a positive impact in their communities. Volunteer Recognition Day serves as a moment to recognize and celebrate the spirit of volunteerism, which embodies the essence of compassion, generosity, and unity.

The Church of Scientology's Volunteer Ministers program, established in the 1970s, stands as a beacon of hope and assistance during times of crisis and need. With a global network of volunteers spanning across 167 nations, Volunteer Ministers are trained to provide practical assistance and spiritual support in times of disaster, emergencies, and everyday challenges.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of any community. Their dedication and selflessness uplift society and inspire others to make a difference,” said Julie Brinker with the Church of Scientology.“On Volunteer Recognition Day, we extend our deepest appreciation to all volunteers, including our Volunteer Ministers, whose unwavering commitment to helping others has brought hope and assistance to countless individuals worldwide.”

The Church of Scientology encourages everyone to take a moment on April 20 to recognize and thank volunteers for their invaluable contributions to society. Whether through acts of kindness, community service, or humanitarian efforts, volunteers play an integral role in creating a better world for all. The Nashville Church will be recognizing specific volunteers on Saturday for all their contributions and help.

For more information about the Church of Scientology's Volunteer Ministers program and how to get involved, visit volunteerministers or scientology.