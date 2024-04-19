(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Santoni Presents A Partnership With Patricia Urquiola At The Milan Design Week 2024
On the occasion of the Milan Design Week, Santoni confirms its relationship with Patricia Urquiola by hosting at its boutique, in Via Montenapoleone 6, some pieces created by the archistar for CIMENTO, as part of a process of research and experimentation that culminated in a collection of furniture and complimentary accessories.
The Santoni Flagship store's window will be adorned with two artworks that are going to enhance the elegance of the Maison,
while also visually remarking its main codes – the skillful use of color, the celebration of Made in Italy and its excellence and a strong sense of environmental responsibility.
A history of passion and craftsmanship at the service of the highest quality standards: this is how magic is created, as well as the meeting point between well-established design brands with the Santoni universe - where craftsmanship is a crucial component.
Santoni – Flagship store
Via Montenapoleone, 6 – Milano
16 - 21 April 2024
