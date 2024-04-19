Kuwait Regrets UNSC Failure To Approve Palestine's Full Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep regret over the UN Security Council's (UNSC) failure to approve a full membership for Palestine in the council.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said that Kuwait renewed its call for the international community to exert furhter efforts to resolve the situation in Palestine and to protect the rights of Palestinian people.

Kuwait also applauded the efforts of Algeria, supported by the Arab group in the UN and other friendly countries to back up Palestine's membership resolution. (end)

