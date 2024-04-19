Mangoes At Center Of Arvind Kejriwal Vs ED Debate: Delhi Court Notes 'Deviation', Reserves Verdict On Monday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Is Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal \"deliberately\" eating mangoes and sweets to spike sugar level? The Delhi Court will deliver its verdict related to the Chief Minister's fresh plea seeking permission to allow him to consult a doctor daily for 15 minutes on Monday a court hearing on Friday, the court observed that there appears to be a“deviation” between what Kejriwal was allowed to eat in home cooked meal and what was supplied to him. \"The deviations are certainly there. And they are without order of the court,\" the court was quoted by Live Law as saying's the case?Kejriwal filed a fresh plea on Friday, seeking direction to jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult with his doctor through video conferencing daily for 15 minutes. He also sought to allow his wife to join and remain present on the video call development came a day after his counsel said he will withdraw the earlier petition and \"will file a better one\".The Delhi Chief Minister said that since his judicial custody, his blood sugar levels are fluctuating at an alarming rate due to acute diabetes, which is posing high risk to his health court had asked the jail authorities on Thursday to submit a report on Kejriwal's diet in Tihar jail, including the medicines taken by him argument around mangoes during Friday's hearingThe Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed on Thursday that Kejriwal is“deliberately eating mangoes and sweets” in jail, despite being a diabetes patient, to increase his sugar level in a bid create a medical ground for being released on bail, Kejriwal's counsel denied the allegation levelled by the Enforcement Directorate that the Delhi Chief Minister is eating mangoes and sweets, despite being a diabetes patient, to seek for bail on medical grounds happened during Friday hearing

While the ED claimed on Friday that \"the content of his [Kejriwal's] diet does not match the prescribed diet of the doctor\", the Delhi CM's lawyer argued that \"out of 48 meals sent from home, mangoes were there only three times.\"No mangoes have been sent after April 8. The mangoes have been made to look like sugar bullets. Their sugar level is much less than brown rice or white rice,\" Kejriwal's counsel Abhishek Singhvi was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.\"They said I used sugar with tea. I used sugar free in my tea. Because I am a diabetic. How petty and political and ridiculous ED can get...I am asking the court to direct jail superintendent to ensure adequate treatment is provided. It doesn't mean that I am a prisoner I've no right to health.\" Kejriwal's counsel said.(With inputs from Bar and Bench and Live Law)

MENAFN19042024007365015876ID1108114871