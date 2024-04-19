WEBEE EYEWEAR UNVEILS SUSTAINABLE VISION FOR THOSE SEEKING CONSCIOUS LIVING AND CHOICES

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Can a single pair of glasses change the world? No, but it can help. Enter WEBEE, a novel eyewear brand on a mission to aid bees by producing eco-friendly and sustainable eyewear. Available exclusively at VISION INDUSTRY, WEBEE is a brand with a conscience, driven by a passionate group of people committed to solving a global problem.

All WEBEE frames are made with recycled acrylic material, are 100% recyclable, and are free from phthalates, solvents, and plasticizers. They do not require varnishing and are produced with a process that boasts 10-15% energy savings.

The collection features designs for both men and women, with over 40 styles covering everything from prescription to sun wear and iconic designs, including intricate honeycomb patterns. The color palette for the collection ranges from hues of brown, chestnut, and almond to gold and red, offering a wide range of options to choose from.

Demo lenses are made with recycled acrylic, and sun lenses are 41% biobased and 59% fossil-based, yet they are also 100% recyclable. WEBEE packaging is fully recyclable and made from pulp sourced from farmed trees under controlled pesticide use. Printing uses water-based ink with no added chemicals.

But it doesn't stop there – all WEBEE cases are made with 100% recycled PET (plastic bottles) and feature a hot-stamped logo with no ink. The wiping cloth is polyester and 100% recyclable, while the polybag is made of polythene and 100% biodegradable.