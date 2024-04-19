AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper wasreleased on April 19.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as"Reviving agriculture through promoting economic diversity";"Azerbaijan-Russia relations overpower misconceptions about futureof Garabagh"; "Navigating challenges in trade turnover amidstglobal uncertainties"; "New project launched to promote country'smusical and architectural heritage" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association ofNewspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at .