Ikstrums, Van Lelyveld And Fitzgerald Share Lead

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Australia's Andrew Ikstrums, Olivier van Lelyveld of the Netherlands and Englishman E Calum Fitzgerald shared a joint one-shot lead in the opening round of the 2024 WAGR Qatar Open Amateur Golf Championship at the Doha Golf Club yesterday.

On a challenging day, the trio returned with cards of two-over-par 74 followed by Pakistan's Omar Khalid Hussain, who is one stroke behind the leaders and will look to stay hunt for the title to be decided tomorrow.



A general view of the Doha Golf Course yesterday.

Trailing the leaders by two shots, Bahrain's Yousif Ali Janahi, Scotland's Paul Stewart, Canada's Rob Skinner and England's Chris Hughes are also in contention for the title after the first round.

Qatar's Saleh Al Kaabi, who was not at his best yesterday, shot five-over par 77 as he follows the quartet.

Around 100 golfers representing 30 countries are taking part in the tournament, which is in its 38th edition.

The winner of the tournament will seal the coveted berth for the prestigious Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.