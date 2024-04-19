Why Did Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Target Salman Khan? Accused Reveal Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Salman Khan house firing: According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, the accused behind the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence had the intention of merely intimidating him rather than“causing harm or taking his life”.As per the initial evidence and preliminary investigations, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) were allegedly hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to carry out the shooting at Salman Khan's residence was Lawrence Bishnoi gang's motive?The arrested suspects stated that Lawrence Bishnoi wanted to retaliate against Salman Khan for his involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case is the Blackbuck Significant to the Bishnoi Community?The Bishnois of Jodhpur revere the blackbuck as the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji. Earlier, Former MP and representative of Bishnoi Samaj Jaswant Singh Bishnoi had said,“Deer is our identity and it is necessary for them to survive.”Salman Khan, 58, has been targeted by this group since 1998 when he faced accusations of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani during the filming of the movie“Hum Saath Saath Hain.” He was charged under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 Read: Salman Khan house firing: 'Assailants did recce thrice' - What Mumbai police found during probeThis move offended the Bishnoi community, which considers blackbucks sacred. During a court appearance in 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly threatened to kill Khan, claiming that his actions had brought disgrace to their community, it is not the first time when Lawrence Bishnoi has previously issued threats of assassination against Khan. Earlier in July 2022, Lawrence Bishnoi had allegedly sent gangster Sampat Nehra, a member of the Bishnoi gang, to Mumbai to“recce” around Salman Khan's residence. Bishnoi explained during questioning that Nehra“lacked a suitable rifle for targeting from a distance”, thus thwarting the assassination plan Read: 'Can't forgive Salman Khan for killing blackbuck': Sidhu Moosewala killer Lawrence BishnoiJailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack on a Facebook post, Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam said,“The accused persons carried out a recce around Khan's house three times before the firing incident.”On Sunday, the accused persons shot five rounds - one of them hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence.(With inputs from agencies)



MENAFN19042024007365015876ID1108114061