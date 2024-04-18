Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 1 Voting Commences In 102 Parliamentary Constituencies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Voting is underway in Phase-I of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 for 102 Parliamentary constituencies across the country. A staggering total of 16.63 crore voters are expected to exercise their vote, facilitated by 1.87 lakh polling stations set up to ensure a smooth electoral process.

Polling began at 7 am in the morning and is scheduled to continue throughout the day, allowing citizens to cast their votes and shape the future governance of the nation. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has organized the election process, ensuring every eligible voter has the opportunity to participate in this democratic exercise.

The election campaigning for Phase-I concluded on Wednesday, with the ECI setting different timings for the closure of campaigns in various regions. While campaigning ended at 3 pm in the North East, it extended until 6 pm in other areas, as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission.

The Lok Sabha elections are being conducted in seven phases, with Phase-I initiating the electoral process on today (April 19). Counting of votes will be held on June 4.

This election consists of a diverse demographic, comprising 8.4 crore male voters, 8.23 crore female voters, and 11,371 third-gender electors. Notably, 35.67 lakh first-time voters are all set to cast their votes, alongside 3.51 crore young voters aged between 20 to 29 years.

Ensuring the logistical aspect of the election process, authorities have deployed 41 helicopters, 84 special trains, and nearly 1 lakh vehicles to help in transportation of polling and security personnel across various constituencies.

Phase-I of the Lok Sabha elections are held in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and union territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry participating in the electoral process.