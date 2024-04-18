Kuwait-Funded Aid Convoy Reaches N. Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwiat's Rahma Worldwide organization announced Thursday that its humanitarian aid convoy, the largest since February, reached northern Gaza as part of a campaign aiming to to support Palestine.

Speaking to KUNA, head of the Kuwaiti charity in the Gaza Strip Shadi Thatha said the Kuwaiti convoy included meat, foodstuff and groceries which meet the needs of thousands of Gazans.

He added that the organization moved to northern Gaza and started distributing the relief items to those vulnerable and displaced people.

He lauded Kuwait's big humanitarian role in aiding those vulnerable in Gaza, Palestine and countries all over the world.

He affirmed continuation of sending urgent relief aid convoys to Palestinian people that include thousands of tons of medical supplies and food baskets as well as fuel, meals, clothes and tents through 22 flights and some ships. (end)

