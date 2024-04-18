Transport Minister Discusses Progress On Supplying New Railway Carriages With Hungarian Company

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a significant development for Egypt's railway system, Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir convened a comprehensive meeting with Hungarian Ambassador András Kovács and Šaba Toro, President of the Hungarian company Jans Mavage. The focus of the discussion was the ongoing contract for supplying 1,350 railway carriages of various types to the Egyptian National Railways.

The meeting addressed the current progress in the manufacturing and delivery of the carriages. To date, 914 new railway carriages have been delivered. The remaining carriages, totalling 1,350, are scheduled for delivery as follows: 500 third-class carriages with dynamic ventilation, 460 third-class air-conditioned carriages, 105 first-class air-conditioned carriages, 210 second-class air-conditioned carriages, 35 second-class air-conditioned buffet carriages, and 40 third-class air-conditioned buffet carriages.

Minister Al-Wazir emphasized the critical need to maintain technical standards and adhere to the delivery schedule, citing the deal's significant role in enhancing the efficiency and regularity of daily operations.

He also noted that newly arrived carriages are being systematically incorporated into the daily operational schedule, ensuring the continued provision of high-quality services to the public.

This agreement is part of a broader initiative to revamp the railway infrastructure and achieve a substantial improvement in passenger services. This initiative runs concurrently with the creation of a 2,000 km network of high-speed electric train lines, which will be interconnected.

In discussions with the Hungarian ambassador, Minister Al-Wazir highlighted this deal as a testament to the strong cooperative ties in transportation between Egypt and Hungary, reflecting the excellent bilateral relations between the two nations.