Raj Kundra's Properties Seized, 6 Controversies Of Shilpa's Husband

Raj Kundra, a British-Indian businessman, has been involved in several controversies over the years. Here are six notable controversies involving him.

6 times Shilpa Shetty's husband made news

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were accused of illegal betting during IPL cricket matches. Kundra, the co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals at the time, was questioned by the police.

In July 2021, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a case related to the production and distribution of pornographic content.



Raj Kundra faced allegations of cheating and breach of trust related to a gold trading company called Satyug Gold.



Raj faced a legal dispute with Cricket South Africa regarding his ownership of the T20 Global League franchise, Durban Qalandars.



Raj was accused of insider trading in connection with the stock of a company. It was alleged that Kundra used privileged information to trade in stocks and profited from them.

Raj was involved in a legal dispute with his ex-wife, Kavita Kundra, over financial matters and the custody of their children.

