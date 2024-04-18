Raj Kundra's Properties Seized, 6 Controversies Of Shilpa's Husband

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Raj Kundra, a British-Indian businessman, has been involved in several controversies over the years. Here are six notable controversies involving him.
6 times Shilpa Shetty's husband made news
Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were accused of illegal betting during IPL cricket matches. Kundra, the co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals at the time, was questioned by the police.
In July 2021, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a case related to the production and distribution of pornographic content.
Raj Kundra faced allegations of cheating and breach of trust related to a gold trading company called Satyug Gold.
Raj faced a legal dispute with Cricket South Africa regarding his ownership of the T20 Global League franchise, Durban Qalandars.
Raj was accused of insider trading in connection with the stock of a company. It was alleged that Kundra used privileged information to trade in stocks and profited from them.
Raj was involved in a legal dispute with his ex-wife, Kavita Kundra, over financial matters and the custody of their children.
MENAFN18042024007385015968ID1108111950
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.