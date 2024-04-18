'Sex Or Eggs...?': TMC Leader Mahua Moitra's 'Source Of Energy' Viral Video Creates Social Media Storm (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign has truly hit the crescendo amid searing heat in most parts of the country. And leaders of various political parties have been crisscrossing the country to campaign for elections. Despite the heatwave conditions, many leaders have soldiered on. When one such leader was asked how she managed to have the energy to campaign hard for her party, her response created a storm over the Internet and social media.

This leader in question is Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra and the viral video that has created a massive outburst on X, formerly Twitter, features a media person asking her about what her source of energy was, to which the leader is allegedly heard replying, "Sex".

However, in the wake of the viral video, Tamal Saha, the journalist in question, took to X to claim that the audio of the viral video was 'tampered deliberately'.

"Let me clarify, since this is my interview.

I asked @MahuaMoitra: What's your source of energy in the morning.

Mahua Moitra replied : EGGS ...(anda, dim)," the journalist said.

He further added, "This is ridiculous how the bhakt mandali has distorted it to make it sound like s*x. The audio is being tampered deliberately."

Saha also posted the video link of the full interview in his X post. However, a few netizens remained unconvinced leaving a question mark in their minds if her response was 'Sex' or 'Eggs'.

An X user said, "Here is screen recording from your channel - Why would you laugh so shockingly on“Eggs” reply - Why would she clarify your disbelief by saying“It's true” Leaving this here for people to judge what she actually said."

"So why you laughing after she replied eggs," asked another user on X.

A third user noted, "Bhai jo clip viral hai uska audio temper hai maan liya lekin same clip aapke channel par bhi to hai us poore video me, aapke channel par upload video kaise temper ho gya ye samjh nhi aaya?"

In another video, Muhua is heard telling the reporter that "Bengalis are a superior race". The response came in reply to the question on whether the way Bengalis look at religion is different from others. This video too sparked a massive outburst on X, where several users trolled the TMC leader for her comments.

"After telling her source of energy. Now she's telling that she is racially superior," said one user on X, while another added, "Bengalis may be , but you too are Bengali...that makes me doubtful about this statement of yours."

Another user said, "Never knew Bengali was different race."

Amidst the social media storm over her controversial video, an official statement from TMC leader Mahua Moitra is awaited.