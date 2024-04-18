Mahua Moitra: TMC leader's education qualification, career and more

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC leader Mahua Moitra, who is contested the Lok Sabha seat from Krishnanagar constituency from Trinamool Congress. Let us know about Mahua Moitra's early life and educational qualification.



Mahua Moitra is a former Lok Sabha member from Krishnanagar. In 2019, she ran for Lok Sabha on a Trinamool Congress ticket.

She will also contest from the same seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Moitra, a former investment banker at JP Morgan, worked in New York and London before entering politics.

As the Lok Sabha elections near, the fiery leader is finalising her electoral plan with a group of young professionals.



Mahua Moitra was born in the Cachar district of Assam. She earned a degree in economics and mathematics from Mount Holyoke College South Hadley in Massachusetts, USA.



After finishing her schooling, she worked as an investment banker for the US conglomerate JP Morgan Chase in New York and London.

In 2009, she left her prestigious career as vice-president of JPMorgan Chase in London to enter politics. She joined the All India Trinamool Congress in 2010.

Her major break came in 2016, when she ran and won the West Bengal assembly elections from Nadia district's Karimpur seat.

Three years later, she won the Lok Sabha election for Krishnagar, West Bengal.

Mahua is one of the most outspoken opponents of the BJP govt at the Centre. In January 2017, she filed a complaint against Babul Supriyo, which the Calcutta High Court rejected.