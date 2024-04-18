Lombard Odier appoints Ali Janoudi as Head of New Markets, encompassing the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Turkey and Africa

(MENAFN- Edelman) Bank Lombard Odier & Co Ltd (“Lombard Odier”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ali Janoudi as Head of the New Markets region as of 1 April 2024. Based in Geneva, he becomes a Limited Partner and reports to Frédéric Rochat, Managing Partner and Co-Head of the Private Clients activity. He will also join the Private Clients Executive Committee.

A highly skilled professional whose 30 years of banking experience cover New York, Luxemburg, Paris and Switzerland, Ali Janoudi joins Lombard Odier from UBS, where he successfully led various international strategic units over the last 13 years and was a member of the Global Wealth Management Executive Committee. He held several senior leadership roles, including Head of Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa, Group Head Middle East and Africa, ensuring close coordination between Wealth Management, Investment Bank and Asset Management, as well as more recently Executive Vice Chairman.

Ali Janoudi will be responsible for pursuing Lombard Odier’s growth strategy in the New Markets region with a particular focus on the Middle East. Ali takes over the role from Arnaud Leclercq, Partner Holding Privé. Arnaud will be taking on a new role focusing on key strategic clients.

Frédéric Rochat, Managing Partner and Co-Head of the Private Clients Division, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Ali Janoudi to our Group. His international experience, people-oriented management skills and in-depth knowledge of many regions within the New Markets space and especially the Middle East, are valuable assets that will further enhance Lombard Odier’s position in these strategically relevant markets.

We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Arnaud Leclercq for his strong contribution to establishing the Group’s presence in the region over the past 17 years. We are pleased that he will retain an important role focusing on key strategic client relationships.”





Ali Janoudi, Head of New Markets, said: “I feel honoured to join a private bank whose history and DNA resonate so much with my values, and which position Lombard Odier as a wealth manager of choice for entrepreneurs and their families. Building on our strengths and excellent reputation, I look forward to contributing with my teams to growing Lombard Odier’s presence in the New Markets region.”





