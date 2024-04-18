Contract Signed To Leverage Artificial Intelligence In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 18 (Petra) - A contract was signed on Thursday, marking a collaboration between the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Algebra Intelligence, a software company that specializes in Internet of things-based solutions, to implement an artificial intelligence project for electrical load planning and operation.This agreement falls under the joint technical cooperation between the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship and JICA to advance artificial intelligence technologies in Jordan. The project aims to optimize decision-making for both traditional and alternative energy systems and predict electrical loads, and their weather-related impacts.During the signing ceremony attended by Morihata Shingo, Chief Representative of JICA Jordan Office, and Energy Minister, Saleh Kharabsheh, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh emphasized the project's significance in enhancing energy sector efficiency and economic impact.Hanandeh highlighted the project's role in aligning energy generation with consumption patterns and stressed future collaborations in sectors like health, agriculture, and education to drive technological progress and economic growth.Kharabsheh emphasized the importance of incorporating artificial intelligence into electrical load planning to maximize renewable energy utilization and enhance predictive capabilities.Shingo expressed confidence in the partnership with Jordan, foreseeing advancements in artificial intelligence and technology that will set new standards for innovation and infrastructure development.Algebra Intelligence CEO, Ahmed Tawafsheh, underscored the project's role in aiding decision-making for energy generation and forecasting, highlighting the company's dedication to advancing energy efficiency in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.Regarding project applicants, Lama Arabiyat from the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technologies Department noted the selection of Algebra among 11 companies for its expertise and capabilities in implementing the project.